Royal Enfield reveals 22nd Himalayan Odyssey starting June 25
Royal Enfield just dropped details for the 22nd Himalayan Odyssey, kicking off June 25, 2026.
This year's adventure ride offers four different routes, so whether you're into classic journeys or tougher terrain, there's something for everyone.
Expect epic landscapes and a real sense of challenge as you ride with fellow enthusiasts.
Original, Explore, Kargil and Nubra routes
You can pick from the Original (a classic 16-day trip starting in Chandigarh), the Explore (shorter but more rugged), or the Kargil and Nubra circuits (both starting in Leh).
Each route promises its own flavor of scenery and adventure.
Registration live on Royal Enfield site
Ready to hit the road? Registration is live on Royal Enfield's website.
If you're looking to push your limits and make new friends along some of India's wildest roads; this might be your sign to go for it.