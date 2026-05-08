Royal Enfield reveals 22nd Himalayan Odyssey starting June 25

You can pick from the Original (a classic 16-day trip starting in Chandigarh), the Explore (shorter but more rugged), or the Kargil and Nubra circuits (both starting in Leh). Each route promises its own flavor of scenery and adventure.

Registration live on Royal Enfield site

Ready to hit the road? Registration is live on Royal Enfield's website.

If you're looking to push your limits and make new friends along some of India's wildest roads; this might be your sign to go for it.