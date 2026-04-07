Royal Enfield reveals Flying Flea C6, its 1st electric bike Auto Apr 07, 2026

Royal Enfield has finally dropped the specs for its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6.

Powered by a 3.91 kWh battery, it promises up to 154km on a single charge, zips from 0 to 60km/h in just 3.7 seconds, and tops out at 115km/h, pretty quick for city rides.