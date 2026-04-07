Royal Enfield reveals Flying Flea C6, its 1st electric bike
Auto
Royal Enfield has finally dropped the specs for its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6.
Powered by a 3.91 kWh battery, it promises up to 154km on a single charge, zips from 0 to 60km/h in just 3.7 seconds, and tops out at 115km/h, pretty quick for city rides.
Flying Flea C6 WWII inspired styling
Blending old-school World War II-inspired looks with modern tech, the Flying Flea C6 features a kerb weight of 124kg, girder fork suspension, and a handy TFT touch display.
You get dual-channel ABS, traction control, and five riding modes (including one you can customize).
Charging is fast too, just over two hours for a full battery.