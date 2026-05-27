Royal Enfield rolls out Bullet 650 in India next month
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Royal Enfield is rolling out the Bullet 650 in India next month, bringing its classic style together with the 647.95 cc twin-cylinder engine new to the Bullet lineup (47hp, 52.3 Nm) and a six-speed gearbox.
This is the first time the iconic Bullet gets this engine, which has already impressed on other Royal Enfield models.
Bullet 650 expected ₹3.5L ex-showroom
Expected to be priced around ₹3.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bullet 650 slots above the Bullet 350 and takes on rivals.
It keeps that timeless Bullet look (round headlamp, metal mudguards) but is expected to add LED lights, a semi-digital dash with Tripper navigation, dual-channel ABS, and comfy suspension for relaxed highway rides.