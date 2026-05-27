Royal Enfield rolls out Bullet 650 in India next month Auto May 27, 2026

Royal Enfield is rolling out the Bullet 650 in India next month, bringing its classic style together with the 647.95 cc twin-cylinder engine new to the Bullet lineup (47hp, 52.3 Nm) and a six-speed gearbox.

This is the first time the iconic Bullet gets this engine, which has already impressed on other Royal Enfield models.