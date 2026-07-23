Royal Enfield sells 301,174 bikes in Q1 FY27, up 32%

Royal Enfield totally owns the 350cc market with an 85% share and a huge 49% jump in sales this year for the segment itself, which grew 49% year-on-year.

The Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor models made up almost all their sales.

Even though their bigger bikes (500-800cc) saw a small dip, Royal Enfield still controls nearly the whole segment.

If this momentum keeps up, they could break last year's record and cross 1.2 million bikes by next March.