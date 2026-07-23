Royal Enfield sells 301,174 bikes in Q1 FY27, up 32%
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Royal Enfield just hit a big milestone, selling 301,174 bikes in the first quarter of FY27 (April-June 2026), up 32% from last year.
This is only the second time they've crossed the 300,000 mark in a single quarter, showing their popularity isn't slowing down.
Royal Enfield 350cc market share 85%
Royal Enfield totally owns the 350cc market with an 85% share and a huge 49% jump in sales this year for the segment itself, which grew 49% year-on-year.
The Classic, Bullet, Hunter, and Meteor models made up almost all their sales.
Even though their bigger bikes (500-800cc) saw a small dip, Royal Enfield still controls nearly the whole segment.
If this momentum keeps up, they could break last year's record and cross 1.2 million bikes by next March.