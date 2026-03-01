Royal Enfield sells over 1 lakh bikes in February
Auto
Royal Enfield just had a strong February—selling over 1 lakh bikes, which is an 11% jump from last year.
Most of the boost came from Indian buyers, with domestic sales up by 13%.
Exports dipped a bit but didn't slow down the overall momentum.
Domestic sales up by 13%
Indian riders really showed up last month, pushing local sales to over 91,000 units.
While exports slipped by 214 units compared to last year, steady demand at home kept things rolling.
To meet rising demand, Royal Enfield is expanding its factory
With so many new fans, Royal Enfield is expanding its Cheyyar plant in Tamil Nadu.
The ₹958 crore upgrade will ramp up production capacity by 37%, aiming to keep pace with all the fresh interest by FY2027-28.