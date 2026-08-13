Royal Enfield to launch 3 bikes, Himalayan 440 due September
Royal Enfield is bringing three fresh motorcycles your way: the Himalayan 440, Himalayan 750, and Continental GT 750.
The Himalayan 440 is set to launch next September as a budget-friendly adventure bike, filling the gap left by the discontinued Himalayan 411.
Meanwhile, the Himalayan 750 is expected to debut internationally at EICMA 2026, and the Continental GT 750 is expected to debut internationally at EICMA 2026 and roll out between late 2026 and early 2027.
Himalayan 440 Scram 440 engine ₹2.50L
The Himalayan 440 packs a proven Scram 440 engine with solid power (25.4hp) and torque (34 Nm), all for around ₹2.50 lakh, making it pretty accessible for adventure without breaking the bank.
The new Himalayan 750 offers a twin-cylinder setup aimed at touring with some off-road fun, while the Continental GT 750 brings a cool cafe-racer vibe after previewing a race-spec GT-R 750 variant at the 2026 Royal Enfield GT Cup.
If you're into exploring or just want something stylish to ride, Royal Enfield's got you covered soon!