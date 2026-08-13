Royal Enfield to launch 3 bikes, Himalayan 440 due September

Royal Enfield is bringing three fresh motorcycles your way: the Himalayan 440, Himalayan 750, and Continental GT 750.

The Himalayan 440 is set to launch next September as a budget-friendly adventure bike, filling the gap left by the discontinued Himalayan 411.

Meanwhile, the Himalayan 750 is expected to debut internationally at EICMA 2026, and the Continental GT 750 is expected to debut internationally at EICMA 2026 and roll out between late 2026 and early 2027.