Royal Enfield to launch Himalayan 440 on September 4
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Royal Enfield is rolling out the new Himalayan 440 on September 4, marking 10 years since the original Himalayan went on sale in India.
Sitting below the Himalayan 450, this model is designed for riders who want a full-size adventure motorcycle without breaking the bank.
Himalayan 440 expected with LS440 engine
The Himalayan 440 is expected to use Royal Enfield's 443cc LS440 engine, the same unit currently used in the Scram 440, putting out 25.4hp and 34 Nm of torque with a six-speed gearbox.
It focuses on simplicity and low maintenance, could include upgrades like better wind protection and longer-travel suspension for touring.
Expected to cost between ₹2.20L-2.50L (ex-showroom), it's all about practical adventure riding without extra frills.