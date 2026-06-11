Royal Enfield unveils 5 models for 2026 and 2027

Flying Flea S6 built for adventure

The Flying Flea S6 is all about tackling tough terrain with spoke wheels, dual-purpose tires, and lean-angle ABS, basically built for adventure.

The Continental GT 750 gets a powerful twin-cylinder engine and gas-charged shocks, plus those dual front disks for extra stopping power.

The Himalayan 750 will debut at EICMA 2026 with all-terrain features, while the Scram 450 launches soon after with a liquid-cooled engine at around ₹2.75 lakh; solid options if you're looking to upgrade or try something new!