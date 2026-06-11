Royal Enfield unveils 5 models for 2026 and 2027
Royal Enfield just dropped news of five fresh models across 2026-27, mixing electric and classic engines.
Highlights include the Flying Flea S6, an off-road electric bike, and the Continental GT 750 with dual front disk brakes, a first for Royal Enfield.
Expect the Scram 450 to be priced at around ₹2.75 lakh ex-showroom, making these bikes pretty accessible for anyone eyeing a new ride.
Flying Flea S6 built for adventure
The Flying Flea S6 is all about tackling tough terrain with spoke wheels, dual-purpose tires, and lean-angle ABS, basically built for adventure.
The Continental GT 750 gets a powerful twin-cylinder engine and gas-charged shocks, plus those dual front disks for extra stopping power.
The Himalayan 750 will debut at EICMA 2026 with all-terrain features, while the Scram 450 launches soon after with a liquid-cooled engine at around ₹2.75 lakh; solid options if you're looking to upgrade or try something new!