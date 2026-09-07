Royal Enfield unveils almost production ready Himalayan 750 in Ladakh
Royal Enfield just pulled the wraps off its new Himalayan 750 at the first Himalayan Base Camp event in Ladakh.
This adventure bike is almost ready for production and will be positioned above the Himalayan 450.
The production-spec version is likely to make its global debut at EICMA 2026 this November, with an India launch expected early next year.
Himalayan 750 adds 750-cc twin
The Himalayan 750 comes with a bigger front fairing, taller windscreen, and extended tank shrouds, giving it serious touring vibes.
Under the hood, there's a brand-new 750-cc parallel-twin engine paired with a 6-speed gearbox, promising around 50 to 55hp and plenty of torque.
You also get modern touches like a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, navigation, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring, and adjustable suspension, making it ready for both road trips and rugged trails.