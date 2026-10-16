Royal Enfield unveils Classic 650 Anniversary Edition at ₹4,25,589
Royal Enfield just unveiled the Classic 650 Anniversary Edition (aka Hypershift) in India, priced at ₹4,25,589 (ex-showroom).
Only 125 units will be up for grabs per key region globally, making this a seriously exclusive ride.
Registrations started this week, sales go live October 28, and deliveries kick off in November.
Heritage livery with 647.95cc twin cylinder
This edition is all about celebrating Royal Enfield's legacy, with a cool color-shifting paint job in red, green, and gold inspired by their early 1901 bikes.
You'll spot hand-painted pinstripes and a unique anniversary crest on the side panel.
Underneath the retro looks, it packs a punchy 647.95cc twin-cylinder engine, six-speed gearbox, vintage-style brown leather seat, LED lights, USB-C charging port, and dual-channel ABS to keep things safe.