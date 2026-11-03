Royal Enfield unveils Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield just pulled the wraps off the Continental GT 750 at EICMA 2026, expanding its 750cc lineup.
The bike runs on a 743cc parallel-twin engine borrowed from the Himalayan 750, and you get two styles to choose from: a faired cafe racer with race plates for that classic aggressive vibe, or a naked roadster version with higher clip-ons for a more relaxed stance.
Royal Enfield details specs and pricing
You'll find modern touches like a semi-digital twin-pod console, preload-adjustable suspension at both ends, and dual front disk brakes for solid stopping power.
Instead of complex tech, it uses simple twin throttle bodies.
The Continental GT 750 is set to hit India at Motoverse later this month and is expected to launch sometime next year.
Expect prices to start around ₹3.90 lakh (ex-showroom), with the faired version costing a bit more.