Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 750 with 743-cc parallel-twin and £6,999
Royal Enfield just dropped the Himalayan 750, a bigger, more powerful adventure bike made for riders who want to go further.
It packs a 743-cc parallel-twin engine with 54hp and five riding modes, plus cruise control and a 4-inch TFT screen that syncs with your phone.
The starting price is £6,999 (roughly US$9,400 at current exchange rates).
Himalayan 750 chassis with dual disks
The Himalayan 750 isn't just about power: it's built for real-world touring.
There's a new chassis design using the engine for extra strength, dual front disk brakes (a first for Royal Enfield), and Showa USD forks you can fully adjust for comfort.
With a big fuel tank and integrated GIVI luggage setup, it's ready for long trips or long-distance touring, wherever you want to ride next.