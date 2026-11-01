Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 750 with cruise and traction control
Royal Enfield just pulled the wraps off its biggest bike ever: the Himalayan 750.
This adventure-ready ride comes loaded with features like cruise control, traction control, tire pressure monitoring (TPMS), and adjustable suspension for smoother journeys.
You also get a choice between alloy and cross-spoke wheels that support tubeless tires.
Full details drop at EICMA 2026 in Milan on November 3.
Himalayan 750 bound for Motoverse India
The Himalayan 750 will hit India at Motoverse 2026 later this month, likely powered by a bigger parallel-twin engine.
You can pick from five fresh colors: Antarctic Silver, Siberia White, Viking Bronze, Tectonic Black, and Aztec Green, with the top-spec Antarctic Silver version expected to come with extra accessories.
With these upgrades, Royal Enfield is clearly aiming to win over riders looking for a modern adventure bike with some serious street cred.