Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 750 with cruise and traction control

Royal Enfield just pulled the wraps off its biggest bike ever: the Himalayan 750.

This adventure-ready ride comes loaded with features like cruise control, traction control, tire pressure monitoring (TPMS), and adjustable suspension for smoother journeys.

You also get a choice between alloy and cross-spoke wheels that support tubeless tires.

Full details drop at EICMA 2026 in Milan on November 3.