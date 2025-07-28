Next Article
Royal Enfield's 1st electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, arrives
Royal Enfield is bringing out the Flying Flea C6, its first electric motorcycle, in 2026.
Inspired by their classic WWII-era bike, this new model mixes retro vibes with modern tech and is built for city life with a lightweight aluminum frame and Girder fork suspension.
Royal Enfield's smart electric motorcycle for urban commuting
The Flying Flea C6 is part of Royal Enfield's push for stylish, eco-friendly commuting.
It's loaded with Snapdragon-powered 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, so you can manage your ride using a touchscreen or even voice commands through an app.
Designed by teams in India and the UK, it aims to make zipping through city traffic smoother and smarter.