Royal Enfield's 1st electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, arrives

Royal Enfield's smart electric motorcycle for urban commuting

The Flying Flea C6 is part of Royal Enfield's push for stylish, eco-friendly commuting.

It's loaded with Snapdragon-powered 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, so you can manage your ride using a touchscreen or even voice commands through an app.

Designed by teams in India and the UK, it aims to make zipping through city traffic smoother and smarter.