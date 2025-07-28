BSA Scrambler 650 to challenge Royal Enfield Scram 400

You get a punchy 652cc liquid-cooled engine (45hp, 55Nm), paired with a five-speed gearbox. The bike weighs in at 218kg and features a sturdy steel frame, telescopic front forks, and adjustable twin rear shocks for better comfort on mixed terrain.

The Scrambler rolls on Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires with wire-spoke alloy wheels—19-inch up front and 17-inch at the back.

It packs Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS for solid stopping power, plus a comfy seat height of 820mm and a practical 12-liter tank for longer rides.