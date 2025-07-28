BSA Scrambler 650 to challenge Royal Enfield Scram 400
Classic Legends is bringing the BSA Scrambler 650 to India, adding some vintage British vibes with modern tech.
Launching August 12, it will go up against bikes like the Royal Enfield Scram 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X.
BSA's scrambler packs a 652cc engine
You get a punchy 652cc liquid-cooled engine (45hp, 55Nm), paired with a five-speed gearbox.
The bike weighs in at 218kg and features a sturdy steel frame, telescopic front forks, and adjustable twin rear shocks for better comfort on mixed terrain.
It has a seat height of 820mm
The Scrambler rolls on Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires with wire-spoke alloy wheels—19-inch up front and 17-inch at the back.
It packs Brembo brakes with dual-channel ABS for solid stopping power, plus a comfy seat height of 820mm and a practical 12-liter tank for longer rides.