Toyota's next-gen Supra goes solo, arrives in 2027
Big news for Supra fans: Toyota is going solo with the next-gen Supra, arriving in 2027.
This means no more BMW partnership—Toyota's handling everything from design to engineering.
The new Supra will pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter hybrid engine with nearly 400hp, plus electric-only drive and support for carbon-neutral fuels.
Toyota's betting big on making the next 1 truly its own
Expect an eight- or 10-speed automatic transmission, and a body and suspension designed entirely by Toyota for sharper performance and better sustainability.
The current Supra has already outsold its BMW Z4 cousin by almost double since 2019, so Toyota's betting big on making the next one truly its own—with classic sports car vibes but future-ready tech.