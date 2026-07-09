Ruf to demonstrate B8 Erprober at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ruf Automobile will publicly demonstrate its new development prototype, the B8 Erprober, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.
Built as a testbed for future Ruf models, this extended CTR3 packs a massive twin-turbo 4.4-liter flat-eight engine with over 1,000-hp and over 1001Nm of torque.
Pro racer Tanner Faust is set to show off what it can do in six demo runs during the festival.
Aloisa Ruf livery marks 50th anniversary
The B8 Erprober's eye-catching livery, designed by Aloisa Ruf and Optima Batteries, pays homage to the legendary CRT Yellowbird as Ruf marks its 50th anniversary since tuning its first Porsche.
Even as they move from Porsche upgrades to building their own cars, Ruf keeps classic 911 vibes alive while pushing performance tech forward with this bold new prototype.