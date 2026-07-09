Ruf to demonstrate B8 Erprober at Goodwood Festival of Speed Auto Jul 09, 2026

Ruf Automobile will publicly demonstrate its new development prototype, the B8 Erprober, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.

Built as a testbed for future Ruf models, this extended CTR3 packs a massive twin-turbo 4.4-liter flat-eight engine with over 1,000-hp and over 1001Nm of torque.

Pro racer Tanner Faust is set to show off what it can do in six demo runs during the festival.