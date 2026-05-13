Saab's last 8 cars to be auctioned amid NEVS shutdown
Auto
Saab's some of Saab's last-ever cars are about to be auctioned off, starting May 21, 2026.
NEVS, the company that took control of Saab's assets after Saab's collapse, is now shutting down too, so these eight vehicles (seven classic Saab 9-3s and a Hengchi 5 electric SUV) are your last chance to own a piece of history.
The auction wraps up on May 30 with an open house in Trollhattan, Sweden, where fans can see the cars up close.
Preproduction cars and experimental prototypes
This isn't just any car sale: there are four rare preproduction models from 2014 (including two Aeros), three unique prototypes from 2018 (like an autonomous test car loaded with sensors), plus a NEVS electric 9-3 built in China, and even a car powered by four in-wheel motors.