Saab's last 8 cars to be auctioned amid NEVS shutdown Auto May 13, 2026

Saab's some of Saab's last-ever cars are about to be auctioned off, starting May 21, 2026.

NEVS, the company that took control of Saab's assets after Saab's collapse, is now shutting down too, so these eight vehicles (seven classic Saab 9-3s and a Hengchi 5 electric SUV) are your last chance to own a piece of history.

The auction wraps up on May 30 with an open house in Trollhattan, Sweden, where fans can see the cars up close.