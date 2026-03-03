SAIC-VW's ID. Era 9X is an electric, range-extender SUV
SAIC-Volkswagen (SAIC-VW) has pulled the wraps off the ID. Era 9X, its first flagship extended-range electric SUV, with launch timing not specified.
This roomy six-seater is seriously big—over five meters long—and aims to mix electric drive with road-trip flexibility.
Range-extending petrol generator and rear motor deliver up to 295hp
Every version packs a 1.5L turbo engine (as a generator) and a punchy rear motor, delivering up to 295hp.
You can pick between two battery options, offering about 267km WLTC with the 51.1 kWh LFP pack and roughly 340km WLTC (over 400km by the CLTC cycle) with the 65.2 kWh NMC pack—solid for city commutes or weekend getaways.
Foldable rear screen for movie nights on the go
The cabin is all about screens and chill: two big front displays, a foldable rear screen for movie nights on the go, and four-zone ambient lighting set the mood.
Second-row captain's chairs come with electric leg rests plus heating and cooling—making long rides feel first class.