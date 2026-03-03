SAIC-VW's ID. Era 9X is an electric, range-extender SUV

Range-extending petrol generator and rear motor deliver up to 295hp

Every version packs a 1.5L turbo engine (as a generator) and a punchy rear motor, delivering up to 295hp.

You can pick between two battery options, offering about 267km WLTC with the 51.1 kWh LFP pack and roughly 340km WLTC (over 400km by the CLTC cycle) with the 65.2 kWh NMC pack—solid for city commutes or weekend getaways.