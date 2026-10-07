Saudi Arabia launches Ceer EV brand under Vision 2030 plan
Saudi Arabia is jumping into the electric car game with Ceer, its first-ever local EV brand launched under the Vision 2030 plan.
Announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Ceer aims to shift the country from just importing cars to actually designing and building them at home.
The project is a team-up between Saudi's Public Investment Fund and Foxconn.
Exobot models up to 1,111hp
Ceer's debut models, the Exobot sedan and SUV, pack some serious power: the Initial First Edition cars produce 850hp and 1,000 Nm, while later range-toppers produce 1,111hp.
The sedan can go up to 670km on a single charge (the SUV gets 560km), and both come with luxe touches like a massive 48-inch curved 8K display inside.
Production takes place at a million-square-metre complex in King Abdullah Economic City, with Saudi sales starting in early 2027, and plans for five more models by 2030, so expect more locally made models and roughly 30,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2034 along the way.