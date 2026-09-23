First Saudi cars are straight out of a sci-fi movie
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has officially entered the automotive industry with its first domestic car brand, Ceer. The company has unveiled two futuristic all-electric models, the Exobot sedan and SUV. Both vehicles are powered by a tri-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) system that can generate up to 850hp, with the highest-spec version producing 1,111hp. The sedan can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 2.1 seconds, making it one of the fastest EVs on the market today.
Brand evolution
Ceer was founded in 2022
Ceer was founded in 2022 by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Foxconn, as part of the country's effort to create a homegrown auto industry.
The company has since developed its engineering and manufacturing capabilities with help from partners like BMW and other major suppliers.
Now, it is finally showing off what all that hard work has produced: the Exobot models.
Design details
Both models are extremely wide at 2.1 meters
The Exobot comes in both sedan and SUV variants, both of which are based on the same modular electric architecture.
The designs are unapologetically futuristic with huge proportions, a wedge-shaped profile, ultra-slim lighting, and an enormous windshield measuring 2.4 meters in length.
The sedan is 5.26 meters long while the SUV is slightly shorter at 5.02 meters. Both models are also extremely wide at 2.1 meters wide.
Cultural inspiration
Design pays homage to ancient architecture of Saudi Arabia
The Exobot's design borrows heavily from Saudi Arabian culture.
Ceer says the sharp, sculpted bodywork is inspired by Hegra's ancient architecture, while the 32-element lighting signature pays homage to 1932, the year of unification in Saudi Arabia.
The wheels feature a triangular pattern inspired by architectural elements found all over the country.
Innovative
Shahin Wing doors open in an arc
The Exobot also comes with a unique door design called Shahin Wing Doors, which open upward in a 60cm arc.
The panels can be operated from the key fob or by touching the controls mounted on the doors.
Inside, the car has a minimalist steering yoke, steer-by-wire technology, and a lower section of door glass that can change from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button.
Performance specs
The sedan can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds
The Exobot's tri-motor AWD system can generate up to 850hp in launch spec. The sedan can go from 0-100km/h in 2.6 seconds, while the SUV does it in 2.9 seconds.
Both models use a 112kWh NCM battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture that can charge from 10% to 80% in less than half an hour.
The sedan has a range of up to 670km while the SUV offers slightly less at around 560km on a single charge.
Expansion strategy
Ceer plans to launch 7 models by 2030
Ceer plans to launch a total of seven models by 2030, including smaller and midsize vehicles with different propulsion systems.
However, these future models won't be limited to EVs as Ceer also intends to offer combustion engines if there's demand.
All cars will be produced at the Ceer Manufacturing Complex in King Abdullah Economic City, which is touted as the largest automotive production complex in the Middle East.