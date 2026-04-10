SAVWIPL plans up to 18-19 interventions across brands by 2026

Volkswagen India plans quarterly model interventions

Volkswagen is set to have at least four product actions/interventions in 2026, including the Golf GTI, a more budget-friendly Tayron, plus updated versions of the Virtus and Taigun.

Brand Director Nitin Kohli shared that they are aiming for fresh action every quarter.

Audi fans can also expect new arrivals like the Q3 and A6 e-tron.

Volkswagen India is putting extra focus on popular segments like compact SUVs to boost its presence in India.