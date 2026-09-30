Segway debuts MUXI Pro cargo e-bike with auto-shift, 73-mile range

The MUXI Pro packs in practical extras: turn signals, traction control, an auto-sensing headlight, comfy suspension fork, and chunky tires for bumpy streets.

There's also a slick TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and GPS tracking, with motion-activated security to keep your ride safe.

Priced at US$1,999.99, it comes in anthracite or reef blue and is available in the US via authorized dealers and the online store.