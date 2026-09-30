Segway debuts MUXI Pro cargo e-bike with auto-shift, 73-mile range
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Segway just dropped the MUXI Pro, a cargo e-bike built for city life and long rides.
With a nine-speed electronic auto-shifting system (think: car-like smoothness), a powerful 750-watt motor that peaks at 1,500W, and a battery that can last up to 117km on one charge, it's designed to make commutes way easier.
MUXI Pro offers turn signals, GPS
The MUXI Pro packs in practical extras: turn signals, traction control, an auto-sensing headlight, comfy suspension fork, and chunky tires for bumpy streets.
There's also a slick TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and GPS tracking, with motion-activated security to keep your ride safe.
Priced at US$1,999.99, it comes in anthracite or reef blue and is available in the US via authorized dealers and the online store.