Sena launches Outlander, 1st dual-sport helmet with Mesh Intercom 3.0

Outlander meets ECE 22.06 for $599

The Outlander is designed for easy control, even with gloves on, and packs audio backed by Harman Kardon plus a mic for crisp audio.

AI-powered noise control keeps calls and music clear, while moisture-wicking fabric inside makes long rides more comfortable.

Safety-wise, it meets ECE 22.06 standards thanks to composite fiberglass and a multi-density EPS liner.

Extra perks include a built-in chinbar headlight and a deceleration-activated taillight, all for $599.