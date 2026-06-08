Sena launches Outlander, 1st dual-sport helmet with Mesh Intercom 3.0
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Sena just dropped the Outlander, its first dual-sport helmet built for adventure riders who love staying connected.
With Mesh Intercom 3.0, you can chat with your crew up to 1.93km away, and Wave Intercom lets you connect even farther using cellular data.
Outlander meets ECE 22.06 for $599
The Outlander is designed for easy control, even with gloves on, and packs audio backed by Harman Kardon plus a mic for crisp audio.
AI-powered noise control keeps calls and music clear, while moisture-wicking fabric inside makes long rides more comfortable.
Safety-wise, it meets ECE 22.06 standards thanks to composite fiberglass and a multi-density EPS liner.
Extra perks include a built-in chinbar headlight and a deceleration-activated taillight, all for $599.