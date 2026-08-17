Sennheiser becomes Formula E official sound provider for Gen4 era
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Sennheiser is now the official sound provider for Formula E, bringing its audio expertise to the electric racing series as it enters its Gen4 era.
The partnership is all about making races sound more immersive, both at the track and on broadcasts, using Sennheiser's advanced technology to capture everything from in-car action to trackside energy.
Formula E fans get 3-D soundscapes
Fans can expect a richer audio experience, whether they're watching at home or hanging out in fan zones and VIP areas.
The goal? To make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action, with 3-D soundscapes that highlight what makes electric motorsports unique.