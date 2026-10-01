September sales jump as Indian carmakers roll out festive incentives
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September was a win for Indian carmakers, with sales jumping as everyone gears up for the festive rush.
Companies rolled out discounts, new models, and financing offers to attract buyers, even after recent price hikes.
While demand stayed strong, rising fuel prices are still making some folks think twice about buying.
Hyundai best-ever sales Mahindra gains 14%
Hyundai hit its best-ever monthly sales, up 10.8%, boosted by opening of bookings for its upcoming Bayon.
Mahindra saw a 14% jump thanks to popular SUVs, though tractor numbers dipped a bit.
Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki also had solid gains. Honda and Kia weren't left out either.