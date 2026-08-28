Shelby Cobra CSX2300 auction sets American car record at $42.905 million
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The 1964 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe (CSX2300) made headlines by selling for a wild US$42.905 million at auction, smashing the old record for any American car.
Only six of these cars were built by Carroll Shelby's crew to take on Ferrari in GT racing, and the Daytona Coupe helped secure the 1965 FIA World Manufacturers's Championship.
Carroll Shelby owned race-winning V8 coupe
With its sleek aluminum body from Italy and a powerful V-8 under the hood, CSX2300 was a true race legend, beating Ferrari's best and racking up wins in the '60s.
Fun fact: Carroll Shelby himself owned this exact coupe for over two decades, making it even more special to collectors today.