Shell unveils affordable Triple 10 EV designed to halve emissions
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Shell just introduced the Triple 10 Challenge concept, its new electric vehicle (EV) designed to be both eco-friendly and affordable.
Built with lightweight, recyclable materials and is envisioned to be powered entirely by renewable energy for recharging, this compact EV aims to cut its total emissions in half compared to regular battery-powered cars.
Triple 10 highlights 3 10 metrics
The Triple 10 Challenge is all about efficiency: it goes 10km on just 1 kWh of energy, keeps its lifetime carbon footprint at only 10 tons of CO2e, and recharges from 10% to 80% in under 10 minutes using a fast charger.
Shell's Recharge thermal fluid technology helps keep the battery cool for those speedy top-ups.