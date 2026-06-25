Shell unveils affordable Triple 10 EV designed to halve emissions

Triple 10 highlights 3 10 metrics

The Triple 10 Challenge is all about efficiency: it goes 10km on just 1 kWh of energy, keeps its lifetime carbon footprint at only 10 tons of CO2e, and recharges from 10% to 80% in under 10 minutes using a fast charger.

Shell's Recharge thermal fluid technology helps keep the battery cool for those speedy top-ups.