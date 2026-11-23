The team claims the LMT02's system can recover up to 33% of the battery's energy through front-wheel braking, giving it a real edge in performance.

The team is already working on future models: the LMR01 aims to break the electric motorcycle lap record at Le Mans's Bugatti Circuit, and an even more powerful LMR02 is planned with an 800 V system and 340hp.

While funding for high-performance batteries is still a challenge, the SIGMA crew is determined to make electric superbikes go fast for longer.