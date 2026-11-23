SIGMA Clermont builds LMT02 electric superbike with 2 wheel drive
A group of students and engineers from SIGMA Clermont, with support from National Moto, has built the SIGMA Regen Superbike LMT02, an electric motorcycle with two-wheel-drive capability.
It's based on a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and features a smart system that recovers energy from the front wheel when braking, making it extra efficient for long races like the 2029 24 Hours of Le Mans.
SIGMA Clermont claims 33% max recovery
The team claims the LMT02's system can recover up to 33% of the battery's energy through front-wheel braking, giving it a real edge in performance.
The team is already working on future models: the LMR01 aims to break the electric motorcycle lap record at Le Mans's Bugatti Circuit, and an even more powerful LMR02 is planned with an 800 V system and 340hp.
While funding for high-performance batteries is still a challenge, the SIGMA crew is determined to make electric superbikes go fast for longer.