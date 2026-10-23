Simple Energy offers ₹10,000 festive discount on Simple Wave scooters
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Simple Energy is rolling out a ₹10,000 festive discount on its Simple Wave electric scooters.
If you're eyeing the 3.7-kW or 5-kW models with TFT displays, you can grab them for ₹164,999 or ₹179,999 until December 31, 2026.
The deal is available across North and East India, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.
Simple Wave features 70L storage
Launched just last month, the Simple Wave series is all about making daily rides easier for families and commuters.
You get a roomy 920-mm seat and a massive 70-liter of storage, plenty of space for bags or groceries.
The discount only applies to the TFT display variants, so check with your local Simple Energy outlet for availability before heading over.