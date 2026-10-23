Simple Energy offers ₹10,000 festive discount on Simple Wave scooters

Simple Energy is rolling out a ₹10,000 festive discount on its Simple Wave electric scooters.

If you're eyeing the 3.7-kW or 5-kW models with TFT displays, you can grab them for ₹164,999 or ₹179,999 until December 31, 2026.

The deal is available across North and East India, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.