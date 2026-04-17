Simple Ultra e-scooter, with 400km range, launched at ₹2.34L

The Simple Ultra is powered by a 6.5kWh battery, which gives it an IDC range of 400km. The scooter can reach a top speed of up to 115km/h and go from 0-40km/h in 2.77 seconds. It also comes with four levels of traction control and a seven-inch display console that provides important information such as battery percentage and range for the rider's convenience.

Growth strategy

The company plans to expand its touchpoints across India

Simple Energy, which currently has nearly 70 touchpoints across several cities, plans to expand its network to other major cities like Nagpur, Ranchi, and Bhubaneswar in the coming months. The company already has three products in its portfolio. Earlier this year, it launched the second generation of Simple One and One S models with IDC ranges of 236km and 190km, respectively.