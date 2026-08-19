Skoda Auto India to import international EVs starting next year
Auto
Skoda Auto India is set to import a handful of electric cars from its international lineup starting next year.
This move comes as more people look for EV options with fuel prices climbing, but Skoda isn't ready to make these cars in India just yet.
Import taxes limit Skoda EV sales
High import taxes mean these EVs will be pricey, so Skoda isn't aiming for mass sales right now.
Instead, they're focusing on models like the Epiq, Peaq, and Elroq (a big hit in Europe) to show off their tech and build trust with Indian buyers.
Hybrids aren't on their radar much either: tax rules make them less appealing here.
For now, Skoda wants to stay positioned between mainstream and luxury brands while figuring out long-term plans for India's electric future.