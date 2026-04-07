Skoda Auto Volkswagen India begins refreshed Taigun production in Pune
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has started building the refreshed Taigun SUV at its Pune factory, aiming for an official launch on April 9, 2026.
This update is all about sharper looks and making the car more user-friendly, based on what customers wanted.
It's also part of Volkswagen's bigger push to make SUVs a main focus in India.
Updated Taigun gains LED and touchscreen
The 2026 Taigun gets fresh LED headlamps, a cool light bar across the front, and an illuminated VW logo.
Inside, there's a larger touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster, plus possible upgrades like ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof.
Engine options stay familiar with 1.0-liter and 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engines.
More than 143,000 Taiguns produced
Since its debut in 2021, more than 143,000 Taiguns have rolled out from India.
Piyush Arora, CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, says this shows how capable Indian manufacturing has become at delivering cars that can compete globally.