Skoda Auto Volkswagen India begins refreshed Taigun production in Pune Auto Apr 07, 2026

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has started building the refreshed Taigun SUV at its Pune factory, aiming for an official launch on April 9, 2026.

This update is all about sharper looks and making the car more user-friendly, based on what customers wanted.

It's also part of Volkswagen's bigger push to make SUVs a main focus in India.