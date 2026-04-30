Skoda Auto Volkswagen India expands Pune Technology Center for engineers
Auto
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) just expanded its Technology Center in Pune, adding a new wing that brings in space for over 250 engineers.
The focus? Building smarter vehicles, working on platform engineering, and pushing sustainable mobility, all part of their "Make in India, for India and the world" plan.
Pune engineers total over 450
With more than 450 engineers across the Pune region/facilities, teams are taking on both local and global projects.
Piyush Arora, SAVWIPL's CEO, says this move will boost digital tech and safety features.
Since 2019, this center has helped develop models like the Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, so expect more innovation made right here in India.