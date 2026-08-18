Skoda brings Octavia RS back to India with 50 units

Before taking new bookings, Skoda will clear about 350 pending orders from the previous year.

The Octavia RS has built a cult following here; its previous version sold out in just over a month, which says a lot about how much Indian car enthusiasts love this performance sedan.

For the curious: it packs a punchy 2.0-liter turbo engine (265hp), does 0 to 100km per hour in 6.4 seconds, and shares its heart with the Volkswagen Golf GTi.