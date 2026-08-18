Skoda brings Octavia RS back to India with 50 units
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Skoda is bringing back the Octavia RS to India with a fresh batch of just 50 units.
Last year's 100 cars sold out quickly at ₹49.99 lakh, and this round will also be a pricey, fully imported model, so expect demand (and FOMO) to be high.
Skoda to clear 350 pending orders
Before taking new bookings, Skoda will clear about 350 pending orders from the previous year.
The Octavia RS has built a cult following here; its previous version sold out in just over a month, which says a lot about how much Indian car enthusiasts love this performance sedan.
For the curious: it packs a punchy 2.0-liter turbo engine (265hp), does 0 to 100km per hour in 6.4 seconds, and shares its heart with the Volkswagen Golf GTi.