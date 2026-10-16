Skoda design chief Karl Neuhold impressed but uneasy about AI
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Karl Neuhold, who leads exterior design at Skoda, is both impressed and uneasy about AI in car design.
He loves how AI can whip up tons of cool designs from a single sketch in seconds, but he's concerned this tech could shrink job options for young designers and make it harder to break into the field.
Neuhold urges blending skills with AI
Neuhold thinks blending traditional hand-drawn skills with AI is key.
While AI speeds things up, he warns it might wipe out those crucial entry-level roles where people learn the ropes.
He also worries that if everyone uses the same AI tools, car designs might start looking too similar, so showing off your unique drawing skills still counts for a lot.