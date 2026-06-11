Skoda eyes India launch for Peaq after June 23 reveal
Skoda might bring its flagship electric SUV, the Peaq, to India after its global reveal on June 23, 2026.
The Peaq is expected to launch as a premium model with a claimed range of over 600km.
Ashish Gupta, Skoda Auto India's brand director, shared his goal to introduce Skoda's global lineup here next year.
Skoda will prioritize premium EVs initially
The Peaq comes in three variants internationally, with battery options up to 91 kWh and fast charging that gets you from 10% to 80% in about one-half hour.
Gupta emphasized offering high-value EVs instead of basic ones at steep prices: "My ambition is to have our global portfolio in India next year."
After launching the Peaq, Skoda plans to develop more affordable, locally made EVs, but that will take some time due to supply chain challenges.