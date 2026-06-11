Skoda eyes India launch for Peaq after June 23 reveal

Skoda will prioritize premium EVs initially

The Peaq comes in three variants internationally, with battery options up to 91 kWh and fast charging that gets you from 10% to 80% in about one-half hour.

Gupta emphasized offering high-value EVs instead of basic ones at steep prices: "My ambition is to have our global portfolio in India next year."

After launching the Peaq, Skoda plans to develop more affordable, locally made EVs, but that will take some time due to supply chain challenges.