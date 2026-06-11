Skoda Kodiaq RS debuts in India, bookings start June 22
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Skoda's Kodiaq RS is finally coming to India, and you can book yours starting June 22, 2026.
This marks the debut of the RS badge on a Skoda SUV here.
Since it's arriving as a fully imported model (CBU), expect limited availability, making it a pretty exclusive catch.
Kodiaq RS 265hp AWD, 50 units
The Kodiaq RS packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine delivering 265hp and 400 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
It stands out with sportier bumpers, blacked-out details, bold red brake calipers, and RS-themed interiors featuring sports seats and red stitching.
Only 50 units are up for grabs in the first batch, so if you're eyeing one, you'll need to be quick.