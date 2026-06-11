Skoda Kodiaq RS debuts in India, bookings start June 22

Kodiaq RS 265hp AWD, 50 units

The Kodiaq RS packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine delivering 265hp and 400 Nm of torque, all-wheel drive, and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

It stands out with sportier bumpers, blacked-out details, bold red brake calipers, and RS-themed interiors featuring sports seats and red stitching.

Only 50 units are up for grabs in the first batch, so if you're eyeing one, you'll need to be quick.