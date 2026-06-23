Skoda Kodiaq RS sells out in India within 6 minutes
Skoda's Kodiaq RS just broke records in India: every one of its 50 units was snapped up within six minutes of bookings opening on June 23.
Buyers dropped ₹3 lakh to secure theirs, even though the price wasn't revealed, showing just how much hype this performance SUV has.
This isn't the first time Skoda's RS models have sold out fast; last year, the Octavia RS saw all 100 units booked in only 20 minutes.
Kodiaq RS 265hp 400 Nm
The Kodiaq RS packs a punch with its upgraded 2.0-liter turbo-gasoline engine (265hp and 400 Nm), seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, all-wheel drive, and adaptive suspension.
It also brings cool features like a huge touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, premium Canton audio system, powered rear sunshades, and three-zone climate control, making it pretty irresistible for anyone looking for both power and comfort.