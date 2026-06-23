Skoda Kodiaq RS sells out in India within 6 minutes Auto Jun 23, 2026

Skoda's Kodiaq RS just broke records in India: every one of its 50 units was snapped up within six minutes of bookings opening on June 23.

Buyers dropped ₹3 lakh to secure theirs, even though the price wasn't revealed, showing just how much hype this performance SUV has.

This isn't the first time Skoda's RS models have sold out fast; last year, the Octavia RS saw all 100 units booked in only 20 minutes.