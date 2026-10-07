Skoda launches 1st full hybrid Octavia with hatch and estate

Skoda just dropped its first-ever full-hybrid Octavia, available in both hatchback and estate styles with Selection and Sportline trims.

You can place your orders starting October 2026, and deliveries are set for December.

Under the hood, it mixes a 1.5-liter TSI gasoline engine with two electric motors and a 1.6-kWh battery, aiming for better efficiency without sacrificing performance.