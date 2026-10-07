Skoda launches 1st full hybrid Octavia with hatch and estate
Skoda just dropped its first-ever full-hybrid Octavia, available in both hatchback and estate styles with Selection and Sportline trims.
You can place your orders starting October 2026, and deliveries are set for December.
Under the hood, it mixes a 1.5-liter TSI gasoline engine with two electric motors and a 1.6-kWh battery, aiming for better efficiency without sacrificing performance.
Octavia hybrid allows short electric drives
The new Octavia's hybrid setup lets you drive short distances (up to two kilometers) on electric power alone, thanks to one motor handling propulsion while the other generates energy.
You get two power options (100 kW or 125 kW) and a top speed capped at 180km/h.
With regenerative braking keeping the battery charged between 40% and 90%, plus engine choices of either 129hp or 148hp, this Octavia is all about balancing fun driving with fuel savings.