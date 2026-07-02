Skoda launches Kodiaq RS in India at ₹66.99L, sells out Auto Jul 02, 2026

Skoda just dropped the Kodiaq RS in India on July 2, 2026, starting at ₹66.99 lakh. All 50 units vanished in just six minutes.

This is the first time the sporty RS badge lands on the Kodiaq here, and clearly, it got people excited.