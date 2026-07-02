Skoda launches Kodiaq RS in India at ₹66.99L, sells out
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Skoda just dropped the Kodiaq RS in India on July 2, 2026, starting at ₹66.99 lakh. All 50 units vanished in just six minutes.
This is the first time the sporty RS badge lands on the Kodiaq here, and clearly, it got people excited.
Kodiaq RS fastest Skoda in India
The Kodiaq RS packs a punch with its 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (265hp/400Nm), all-wheel drive, and a quick-shifting 7-speed DSG auto, making it Skoda's fastest car in India (0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds).
It looks sharp with blacked-out details, plus acoustic side windows.
Safety isn't left behind either: there's a Euro NCAP five-star rating, multiple airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and more for peace of mind.