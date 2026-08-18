Skoda launches new Slavia sedan with ₹15,000 prebookings, festive deliveries
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Skoda just dropped the new Slavia sedan, hoping to shake up a market where SUVs usually steal the spotlight.
You can prebook it now for ₹15,000, and deliveries kick off around the festive season, so if you're into sedans, this could be your moment.
Skoda touts Slavia sales, teases sedans
Skoda's CEO says the Slavia builds on this approach, with nearly 80,000 sold so far and solid trust from buyers.
The company's also teasing more action in sedans: prebookings are open for the Octavia RS, and you can register interest for the all-new Superb coming in 2027.