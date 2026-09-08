Why Skoda may stop making its flagship Superb sedan
What's the story
Skoda is considering discontinuing its flagship sedan, the Superb, as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy by parent company Volkswagen Group. The move comes as VW plans to reduce its model range by 50% in the next decade. The first generation of the Superb was launched in 1934 and was produced until 1949. Skoda revived the nameplate in 2001 with its current flagship sedan, now in its fourth generation with over 1.6 million units sold worldwide.
Plans
Record profits for H1 2026
In a recent interview, Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer hinted that the company might reduce its model line-up in the future.
This comes despite Skoda's record profits for H1 2026, with €16 billion in revenue and an 8.5% return on sales.
Zellmer said, "The big question is going forward: saloons and limousines and combis [estates] are not on the rising path."
Strategic shift
Zellmer hints at strategic shift for Skoda
Zellmer also hinted at a possible strategic shift for Skoda's sedan and estate line-up, owing to declining demand for these body styles.
He said, "The [next-gen SSP] platform caters for wiggle room to go up to Superb dimensions."
This indicates that the company is exploring whether it still needs the full range of models or if there's a smarter way to serve both segments and target groups with fewer models.
Concept preview
Vision O concept previews next-gen Octavia as electric estate
The Vision O concept, unveiled in 2025, previews the next-generation Octavia as an electric estate.
The 4,850mm-long vehicle is longer than the current Octavia Combi (4,698mm) and just shorter than the Superb Combi (4,902mm).
This could allow the new Octavia to go upmarket and offer space and practicality currently provided by the Superb.
However, Skoda has not confirmed if production-specific Vision O will replace the Superb.