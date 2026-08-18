Skoda revives diesel with 4th generation Superb for India 2027

Skoda is bringing back diesel with the new fourth-generation Superb, expected to launch in the first half of 2027.

Offered only in the luxe Laurin and Klement trim as a CBU import, you can register your interest at Skoda dealerships now, with deliveries slated to commence in the second quarter of 2027.

This marks Skoda's first diesel launch since 2020, after stepping away due to stricter emission rules.