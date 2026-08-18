Skoda revives diesel with 4th generation Superb for India 2027
Skoda is bringing back diesel with the new fourth-generation Superb, expected to launch in the first half of 2027.
Offered only in the luxe Laurin and Klement trim as a CBU import, you can register your interest at Skoda dealerships now, with deliveries slated to commence in the second quarter of 2027.
This marks Skoda's first diesel launch since 2020, after stepping away due to stricter emission rules.
Superb diesel packs 150hp, ₹55-60L
The Superb diesel packs a 150-hp 2.0-liter engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox, good for a quick 0 to 100km/h sprint in 9.2 seconds.
You get Matrix LED headlights, big 18-inch alloys, and wraparound taillights on the outside; inside there's a plush Cognac-themed cabin with a huge 12.9-inch touchscreen and triple-zone climate control.
Safety is solid too: think 10 airbags, Level-2 ADAS tech, and a full-surround camera system.
Expected price? Around ₹55 to 60 lakh, but if the India-EU free trade deal goes through, it might get even more affordable against rivals like Toyota Camry.