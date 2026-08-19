SKODA Slavia (facelift) debuts with rear massage seats, 360-degree camera
What's the story
SKODA Auto India has launched the 2026 Slavia (facelift), four years after the original model made its debut in the country. The updated sedan comes with a larger grille with chrome inserts and new LED headlamps with a revised daytime running pattern. The bookings for the new model are now open, with deliveries expected to start this festive season.
Design updates
The sedan gets sequential LED turn indicators
The 2026 Slavia (facelift) sports a revised bumper, new 16-inch alloys, and LED tail lights with sequential indicators.
The color palette now includes Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige (the latter will be available from December).
The sedan continues to be offered in six variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo.
Tech enhancements
Larger touchscreen infotainment panel
The interior of the facelifted Slavia remains largely unchanged but gets larger screens.
The sedan now sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen (up from 10-inch) and a 10.25-inch driver's display (up from eight inches), both with new graphics.
The Signature trim and above get an AI Assistant, built on Google Cloud, which can adjust temperature, fan speed, and volume by voice commands.
Safety upgrades
The car comes with a segment-first rear seat massage function
The 2026 Slavia (facelift) comes with a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control (now standard across trims), and a segment-first massage function for rear seats.
However, the model misses out on a panoramic sunroof and driver-assist (ADAS) features.
The engines remain unchanged with a 115hp, 1.0-liter TSI and 150hp, 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol options available for customers to choose from.