Skoda starts Peaq electric SUV production at Mlada Boleslav plant
Skoda just rolled out its new electric SUV, the Peaq, at its Mlada Boleslav plant, originally designed for vehicles with internal combustion engines and now upgraded to produce EVs, alongside the combustion-engine-powered Octavia Combi.
The Peaq joins Skoda's growing electric lineup alongside models like the Enyaq and Elroq.
Skoda Peaq offers over 640km
The Peaq is Skoda's biggest SUV yet, offering more than 640km range with its top battery and cool features like bidirectional charging and a panoramic roof.
With nearly 8,500 orders already in by July and electric vehicles making up nearly 23% of Skoda's Czech output during the first half of 2026, it's clear more people are ready to go electric.
The company has also introduced the Epiq, an entry-level urban crossover as part of its push to stay ahead in Europe's fast-moving electric vehicle market.