Skoda starts Peaq electric SUV production at Mlada Boleslav plant

The Peaq is Skoda's biggest SUV yet, offering more than 640km range with its top battery and cool features like bidirectional charging and a panoramic roof.

With nearly 8,500 orders already in by July and electric vehicles making up nearly 23% of Skoda's Czech output during the first half of 2026, it's clear more people are ready to go electric.

The company has also introduced the Epiq, an entry-level urban crossover as part of its push to stay ahead in Europe's fast-moving electric vehicle market.