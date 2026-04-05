Skoda unveils Peaq flagship 7 seat high tech electric SUV
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Skoda just revealed the Peaq, its largest and most high-tech electric SUV, in Italy.
Designed for families who want space and comfort, the Peaq seats up to seven and stands as Skoda's new flagship EV, blending practicality with a sleek, modern vibe.
Peaq offers 2 battery options
You get two battery choices: 63 kWh (over 460km of range) or 91 kWh (over 600km of range).
The dual-motor model packs 295hp and hits 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds.
Inside, there's an automatic panoramic roof shade, massaging seats, wireless charging, a USB port in the rearview mirror, even an electric cargo shutter.
Built on VW's MEB platform, the Peaq takes on rivals like Peugeot E-5008 and Kia EV9.