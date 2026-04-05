Skoda unveils Peaq flagship 7 seat high tech electric SUV

Peaq offers 2 battery options

You get two battery choices: 63 kWh (over 460km of range) or 91 kWh (over 600km of range).

The dual-motor model packs 295hp and hits 0-100km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

Inside, there's an automatic panoramic roof shade, massaging seats, wireless charging, a USB port in the rearview mirror, even an electric cargo shutter.

Built on VW's MEB platform, the Peaq takes on rivals like Peugeot E-5008 and Kia EV9.