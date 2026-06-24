Skoda unveils Peaq, its biggest electric SUV, Europe late 2026

Peaq offers 2 battery ranges

You get two battery choices: one gives you over 460km on a charge, while the other delivers over 600km.

Fast charging gets you back on the road with 80% juice in just 28 minutes.

Performance-wise, the all-wheel-drive model does 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds with options for rear or all-wheel drive.

Inside, it's packed with modern touches like a huge touchscreen, massaging seats with footrests, and even a Sonos sound system for those road trip playlists.