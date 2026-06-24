Skoda unveils Peaq, its biggest electric SUV, Europe late 2026
Skoda just introduced the Peaq, its biggest electric SUV so far, set to launch in Europe late 2026.
Inspired by the Vision 7S concept, Peaq comes in both five- and seven-seat versions, offering tons of space: a massive 1,010-liter of cargo for the five-seater and 299-liter for the seven-seater.
Plus, there's a handy front trunk for smaller stuff.
Peaq offers 2 battery ranges
You get two battery choices: one gives you over 460km on a charge, while the other delivers over 600km.
Fast charging gets you back on the road with 80% juice in just 28 minutes.
Performance-wise, the all-wheel-drive model does 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds with options for rear or all-wheel drive.
Inside, it's packed with modern touches like a huge touchscreen, massaging seats with footrests, and even a Sonos sound system for those road trip playlists.