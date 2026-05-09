Skoda's 2026 Kodiaq adds ADAS to mid and top trims
Auto
Skoda just dropped the 2026 Kodiaq, and it's all about smarter tech and making premium features more accessible.
The big news? Mid and top trims now get an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, which means safer drives with less effort.
Pricing is still under wraps.
Selection L&K and Sportline receive ADAS
The Sportline and Selection L&K versions now pack a seven-feature ADAS bundle: think adaptive cruise control, smarter headlights, lane keep assist, blind spot alerts, rear traffic warning, exit warnings, and more.
The Sportline also gets a 360-degree camera and a cool LED grille strip (previously only on the top trim).
Meanwhile, the entry-level Lounge stays unchanged this year.