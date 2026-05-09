Skoda's 2026 Kodiaq adds ADAS to mid and top trims Auto May 09, 2026

Skoda just dropped the 2026 Kodiaq, and it's all about smarter tech and making premium features more accessible.

The big news? Mid and top trims now get an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, which means safer drives with less effort.

Pricing is still under wraps.