Skoda's electric Peaq SUV gains 5-star Euro NCAP, adaptive airbags
Skoda's Peaq electric SUV just scored a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP, with a standout 94% in Crash Protection.
What's cool is its smart tech that actually recognizes the size of the driver and front passenger, so airbags and front-seat belt load-limiters adjust for each person, making rides safer for everyone.
Mirror camera monitors belts and drowsiness
The Peaq also uses an interior camera in the rearview mirror to check if seat belts are fastened properly, sending you a heads-up if they're not.
Plus, it keeps an eye out for signs of drowsiness or distraction.
With haptic buttons and voice controls that let you keep your hands off the touchscreen, Skoda's clearly focused on making safe driving easier and less distracting for everyone.